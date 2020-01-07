Health Minister asked to intervene as beds remain closed at St Brendan’s Community Nursing Home in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Health Simon Harris has been asked to intervene as beds remain closed at St Brendan’s Community Nursing Home in Loughrea.

Last November, the HSE stated eight beds were closed at the facility in order to meet HIQA regulations after Legionella bacteria was found in the water system.

However, speaking on Galway Talks, local councillor Moegie Maher claims 21 beds have been out of use for the past nine months.

Galway East TD and Minister of State Ciaran Cannon says the Health Minister has reached out to the HSE West – which oversees the facility – for a response in relation to the issue.

Minister Cannon claims Legionella bacteria is still in the water system somewhere at the facility – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…