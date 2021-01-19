Health Minister announces funding for Galway Hospice

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister has announced that Galway Hospice is to benefit from a new annual fund of almost €11m to be shared among nine facilities nationwide.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says the funding is designed to take account of the potential impact of the loss of fundraising income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further says it’ll also ensure when such activity is able to resume, it can be used to enhance and improve services rather than just fund core services.

The newly announced annual fund of €10.8m for nine facilities nationwide will be made in addition to existing funding for the voluntary hospice sector.

Those set to benefit are Galway Hospice, North West Hospice in Sligo, Milford Care Centre in Limerick, Marymount Hospice in Cork, St Francis Hospice in Raheny and Blanchardstown and Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross, Blackrock and Wicklow.