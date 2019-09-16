Health innovation hub launched at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new health innovation hub has been launched at UHG which aims to connect clinicians with innovation leaders in the sector across the West.

Health Innovation Hub Ireland supports collaboration between health services and businesses to develop new healthcare technologies, products and services.

The initiative matches companies with suitable clinical teams, while also advising healthcare staff on developing ideas into products and services.

The Galway hub is the third centre nationally, with the first being established in Cork in 2016 and a second office launched in 2018 in Dublin.

Nationally, H.I.H.I has engaged with over 256 companies and 160 healthcare professionals to advance new innovative ideas.

The Health Inovation Hub Ireland was launched today at the Lambe Insitute at UHG by Business and Trade Minister, Pat Breen and Minister for Mental Health, Jim Daly.

More on the hour….