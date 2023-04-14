Headford to come to a standstill as large crowds attend funeral of Kirsty Bohan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Large crowds are expected in Headford over the next hour for the funeral of Kirsty Bohan.

14 year old Kirsty, from Ballyfruit, died after the car she was travelling in hit a tree early on Monday morning.

The deaths of Kirsty Bohan and Lukas Joyce in Monday’s tragic crash have prompted an outpouring of national grief.

Both were just 14 years of age, and students at Presentation College Headford.

Large crowds are expected for the funerals of both teens, which are taking place this afternoon and tomorrow.

Mass for Kirsty takes place today at midday in the Church of St Patrick and Cuana, with burial afterwards in Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Lukas is reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel today between 3pm and 6pm.

His funeral mass will take place at St. Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown at 12 noon tomorrow, with burial afterwards in Annaghdown Cemetery.

Monday’s crash also involved two other teens who were passengers in the car , a 13 year old boy and 14 year old girl.

They remain in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

The community in Headford continues to rally to support the families in any way they can, as they struggle to come to terms with this shocking and devastating tragedy. ]