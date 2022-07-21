Headford Student into semi final of global competition with app creation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Headford student is into the semi final of a global competition for her app creation.

16 year-old Elizabeth Busari from Presentation College has created ‘UNdump’, to encourage people and show them how to upcycle.

1,700 projects from across the globe were entered in the Technovation Challenge in 2022, a competition to develop an app with a social enterprise.

Elizabeth was one of 250 selected to progress to the semi final

Elizabeth is hoping to have a full working model of her app ready to go-to-market in 2023.

Aisling Bolton-Dowling caught up with Elizabeth to talk about her app