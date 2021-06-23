Headford pupil takes top award at national Green Schools poster competition

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Headford pupil has taken a top national award at this year’s Green Schools Irish Water Poster Competition.

The annual event focuses every year on a theme around water sustainability – and this year’s theme was “valuing water”.

Éilla Joyce, of Scoil Naomh Fursa in Claran, was declared the national winner of the Senior Primary category.

The third class pupil also won the Senior Primary category for the North Western region, for her poster “Every Drop is Important – Save our Thirsty World”.

Meanwhile, Lilou Schmid, who attends senior infants at St. Josephs National School in Woodford, was also named a regional winner in the Junior Primary category for the North West.

While 2nd year student Sofija Stolareustea of Merlin College in Doughiska was a regional winner in the Secondary category for the North West.