Headford meeting to chart future of Corrib RFC following “devastating” fire

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Headford this evening to chart the future of Corrib RFC following a “devastating” fire at the club grounds.

The fire broke out early on Saturday evening at an equipment shed and units from the fire service attended the scene.

The shed was destroyed in the blaze, and with it a large amount of club merchandise and assorted equippment.

Gardaí are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The public meeting will take place at the Anglers Hotel in Headford this evening at 8pm.

Corrib RFC says the only way forward is to pull together as a community, and is encouraging all club members to attend.