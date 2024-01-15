Galway Bay FM

15 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Headford ‘Lace Trail’ heritage experience takes international gold award

Share story:
Headford ‘Lace Trail’ heritage experience takes international gold award

The ‘Headford Lace Trail’ heritage experience has taken an international gold award.

It’s a community initiative established to research and reimagine the lacemaking heritage of Headford, which dates back to the late 1700s.

The project has taken the top spot in the 2023 Sound Walk September Awards, which honour those who create audio, listening and sound walks around the world.

The Headford Lace Trail uses a web platform that allows people to use their phones to listen to audio as they’re guided along a walk through the town.

Ed Coulson, a Scottish audio producer who worked on the project, says he hopes more people will try the walk off the back of the award.

The Scotsman also talked about the unique qualities of audio walks as a method of storytelling.

Here is a clip of what you can expect from the award-winning audio walk.

Share story:

Night-time restrictions on water supply in Carraroe all this week

Night-time restrictions will be in place on the water supply in Carraroe all this week. They will not affect Carraroe village including the nursing home. ...

Galway Cathedral Novena to mark its 40th anniversary

The Galway Cathedral Novena is to mark its 40th anniversary with an extensive panel of speakers and a live-streaming of the last Mass each day. The nine d...

Prediction of 10 per cent growth in employment opportunities for Galway this year

Local company FRS Recruitment says employment opportunities are expected to grow by 10% in Galway during the course of this year This follows a disappoint...

Planning lodged for new Community Nursing Unit for Clifden

The HSE has lodged planning permission for a new Community Nursing Unit for Clifden. The new build will replace the existing St. Anne’s Community Nursin...