Headford Councillor welcomes decision on construction of community facility at Moyne Villa

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Headford Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington has welcomed the decision to grant permission to Moyne Villa FC for the construction of a community facility on their grounds in Headford.

The facility will see the construction of a gym and leisure facility at the ground and will be in addition to the community playground, the walking track, community pitches and hub for remote working that is already in place.

Councillor Reddington said that the planned development was testament to the work being done at the club and their plans they have to offer yet another community facility for the people of Headford.