Headford community event to discuss future of town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special pop-up community event is taking place in Headford this weekend to discuss the future of the town. (4/6)

The ‘Bloom Room’ is a collaboration between Headford Town Team and architect and urban design specialist Deirdre Greaney.

It’ll focus on the findings of a recent public survey entitled ‘Reimagine Headford’ which drew hundreds of responses.

It aims to help guide the future development of the town, to ensure it’s an attractive place to live, work and play.

The ‘Bloom Room’ event take place on Saturday in a courtyard space behind Mitchell & Co. Solicitors on Main Street from 11am to 3pm.

Councillor Andrew Reddington has been speaking to David Nevin about what the event’s all about.