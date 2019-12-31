Headford area to have no water supply for New Year festivities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents and businesses in Headford and surrounding area will have no water supply today and tomorrow New Year’s Day

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services had initially hoped it would be restored by tomorrow, New Year’s Day

However it has just been confirmed to Galway Bay fm news that Headford and surrounding areas will be without a supply of water today and tomorrow,

This is due to a burst watermain between Carheens and Caltra Cross.

The areas affected include Kilconly GWS, Ratesh, Shrule, Liss, Gurraun GWS, Logawannia, and Rockwood, Ratesh GWS, Shrule Road Headford, Bally Fruit GWS, Cloghanower GWS and Keekill GWS.

Shrule will be on a night-time restriction tonight and tomorrow night (Tues 31 and Wednesday 1) to conserve water supplies.

The county council says it will be Thursday (2nd January) before repair works can be carried out.

The road between Carheens and Caltra Cross will be closed with access for local residents only.