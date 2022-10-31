Headford and District Association launch survey to gather data on transport needs within the community

The Headford and District association has launched a survey to gather data on needs within the community.

Members of the public in the area have been asked to fill in the survey so as much data as possible can be gathered and presented to the National Transport Authority.

Councillor Andrew Reddington is the chairperson of the group.

He explains that the people of the community had raised concerns regarding general transport services in the area.

The survey can be found on the Headford and District Association Facebook page.