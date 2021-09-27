HEA study finds NUIG has higher proportion of graduates who attended DEIS school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Higher Education Authority study has found NUI Galway is one of the campus sites which has higher proportions of graduates who attended a DEIS school compared to a fee-paying school.

The type of second-level school that graduates previously attended is used as a proxy measurement of socio-economic background in the analysis.

TCD and UCD have the highest proportion of graduates who attend a fee-paying school at 26 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

NUI Maynooth, DCU, NUI Galway and UL have higher proportions of graduates who attended a DEIS school compared to a fee-paying school.

In the raw prediction, university undergraduates generally earn the most, four years after graduating.

Amongst universities, TCD undergraduates have the highest average predicted earnings of €687 per week.

This is followed by UL at €684 and UCD at €682.

Amongst institutes of technology, DIT undergraduates have the highest average predicted earnings of €672 per week.

NUIG had a predicted earnings rate of €656, while GMIT had a rate of €625

In general, there are proportionally more males graduating from institutes of technology compared to the overall gender graduate distribution.

Males comprise over half of graduates from Carlow IT, DIT, GMIT, IT Blanchardstown and Letterkenny IT.