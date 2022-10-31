Haunting Halloween in a Creepy Castle today!

If you go down to the woods today, you had better go in disguise!

Aughnanure Castle near Oughterard is holding a rather special Halloween event this afternoon.

The castle, curated by the Office of Public Works, will be free for all to enter today to encourage as many bodies as possible to visit the historic site.

Who knows? You might feel the spirit of Murrough na dtuath O’Flaherty haunting the Lordly home of the ‘Ferocious O’Flahertys’ during your stay there!

There are also special prizes for those who turn up in Halloween costumes!

