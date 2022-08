Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were 17 incidents of Hate Crime and Hate Related Incidents reported in Galway last year.

The Divisional Breakdown has been revealed by An Garda Siochana.

Across the country, there were 448 incidents reported in 2021, with around half of those in Dublin

According to the figures available, the most common discriminatory motive for such incidents was Race, with Sexual Orientation and Nationality also among the higher figures.