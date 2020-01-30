Harvey Norman to open Knocknacarra store in April with the creation of over 60 jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Harvey Norman is to open its new store in Knocknacarra in April with the creation of over 60 jobs.

The major retail outlet will be located at the Gateway Retail Park, on the Western Distributor Road beside Dunnes Stores and others such as B&Q.

Recruitment is ongoing for cashiers, sales, administration, and technical support staff.

Manager of the new outlet, Michael Sloane says the Galway store will be one of the best in the country…

