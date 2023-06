Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that half of septic tanks examined in Galway last year failed inspection.

It may seem a high figure, but it’s broadly in line with the national average, according to a new report by the EPA.

93 septic tanks were inspected in Co. Galway last year, and 46 percent failed to meet minimum standards.

By the end of the year, around two-thirds of bad tanks in Galway had been fixed – one of the lowest repair rates recorded nationwide.