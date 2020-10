Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost half of Galway’s COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the last two weeks.

Figures released by the HSE show the county’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1,927 – with 952 of these cases being recorded between October 10th and 23rd.

It comes as 55 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Galway last evening.

Meanwhile, the county’s 14 day infection rate per 100 thousand of population now stands 368.9 – that’s compared to the figure of 303 nationally.