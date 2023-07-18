Half of Galway homes have Top BER classification of an A or B

Galway bay fm newsroom – Half of homes in Galway with a Building Energy Rating have been given an A or a B classification.

A BER certificate rates a house’s energy performance on a scale between A and G — A being the most energy efficient.

Of the 3,800 homes in Galway City and County with a BER certificate, just 100 have the top classification of an A1.

On the other end of the scale, 473 homes have a rating of E or lower.

There are 70,000 homes with a BER cert across Ireland, with the most common rating a C classification.