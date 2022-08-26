Half of 110 strong workforce at Arrabawn Dairies to transfer with business following sale

GBFM Newsroom – Half of the 110 strong workforce at Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell are to be transferred with the business following its sale to Aurivo.

Arrabawn has issued a statement on the sale – which is for the liquid milk sales book, but not the physical plant.

A vote was held in Nenagh last night – and an offer believed to be in the region of €8m was accepted.

Arrabawn says it’s now looking at options for alternative uses for the plant – and around half of the 110 strong workforce will transfer with the business following the sale.

It adds that redeployment opportunities are being made available to others across the wider business.

It further states that subject to the sale going ahead, it’s anticipated that processing at the plant will continue until summer 2023.

Milk supply and upcoming liquid milk contracts will not be impacted.

Arrabawn concludes by saying that its priority is to support all employees and supplies during the transition.