Half million euro in funding for 8 community and social enterprises across Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Half a million euro in funding has been announced for eight community and social enterprises across Galway.

This is the second round of funding released by Rethink Ireland under the Innovate Together Fund, which was launched in response to Covid-19.

The largest allocation of €200 thousand will go towards the ‘Schooling at Home – Bridging Worlds’ project at NUI Galway.

A further €68 thousand has been allocated to the Wellness Recovery Action Plan located at the Student Health Unit at the university.

€50 thousand will go towards city-based land and biodiversity trust Green Sod Ireland for its work creating safe habitats and providing ecological education.

Non-profit Coláiste Gharumna, located in Lettermore, is to receive €40 thousand to support its online educational platform and development of new virtual initiatives.

An additional €40 thousand has been awarded to the Western Region Drug and Alcohol Task Forces for it’s ‘Planet Youth’ prevention initiative, which aims to reduce underage substance use.

Just over €22 thousand will go towards city-based Community Work Ireland to support the develop of methods to continue its work in marginalised communities against the backdrop of Covid-19.

Burren Lowlands CLG, based in Gort, has been awarded a further €22 thousand towards their work providing training courses for people looking for remote work.

While finally, Kinvara-based Burrenbeo Trust is to receive €20 thousand for its efforts to develop an online programme to connect children with their local hertiage and environment.