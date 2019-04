Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost half a million euro worth of drugs have been seized by gardaí in the county in the first three months of this year.

That’s according to the latest figures which were presented at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week.

Cannabis topped the list of illegal drugs seized with the value of almost 240 thousand euro – which included the discovery of a growhouse.

