Half a million euro for Disabled Persons Grant Scheme in Galway

Over half a million euro has been awarded to Galway’s local authorities for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme

The allocation has been made by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and forms part of a national pot worth 18 million euro.

Through this latest funding tranche, Galway City Council will receive 310 thousand euro, while the County Council has been allocated just under 250 thousand euro.

The grants have been announced to support the Disabled Persons Grant scheme and improvement works in lieu of the Social Housing Scheme.

The Disabled Persons Grant scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps and the creation of downstairs bedrooms.

