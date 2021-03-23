Half a million euro allocated to Connemara’s Western Way and mountain bike trail

print

Half a million euro has been allocated to upgrade the ‘Western Way’ and a mountain bike trail in Connemara.

The funding for Connemara is among 14 projects nationally to benefit from an investment of €6 million through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The Connemara allocation will enable the upgrade of 10 kilometres of walking trail and the replacement of two bridges along the Western Way.

It will also finance the upgrade of the bike trail at Derroura, near Oughterard, as well as progressing a ‘Eurovelo’ cycle route through Galway from Lennane to Kinvara.

Meanwhile, an additional €500,000 has been allocated for safety improvements at a number angling locations in counties Galway, Cork, Mayo and Leitrim.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne says the investment will be complemented by the ongoing efforts to develop the Connemara Greenway