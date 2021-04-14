Half a million euro allocated for rhododendron clearance project at Connemara National Park

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major rhododendron clearance project is to get underway at Connemara National Park towards the end of this year.

The Department of Heritage has allocated half a million euro funding towards the clearance project.

Rhododendron is an extremely invasive plant, that can colonise habitats and poses a significant threat to peatlands in the west of Ireland.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcom Noonan says the funding will be spent over the next two years and will create employment opportunities within the National Park.

The Department says it aims to have tenders published, contracts signed and works commenced on the project by Q4 of 2021.

National Parks and Wildlife Service West Manager William Cormican says it will be a crucial and very extensive undertaking.