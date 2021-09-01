Half A Million COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone Reached In West and North West

print

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

Vaccination centres in the West and North West have hit the milestone of delivering half a million vaccines since centres opened at the end of February.

Six vaccination centres and a number of satellite centres in the region have now delivered 500,000 vaccines.

Vaccinators, pharmacists and student nurses received the support of members of the Defence Forces, the Civil Defence, Order of Malta, St John Ambulance and the Irish Red Cross.

Meanwhile a series of Walk in clinics for anybody aged 12 and over will operate at Galway Racecourse this evening from 4-7pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to 12.30 pm.