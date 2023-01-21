Half a million euro to assist Galway students with cost of living crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Half a million euro has been allocated by the government to assist Galway students with the cost of living crisis.

Over €150,000 euro is being allocated to ATU Galway – while University of Galway has been designated almost €300,000 euro.

It’s part of a €4 million national allocation – which is to be provided in funding to assist students struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris says the funding will be available through the Student Assistance Fund.

This fund helps students to afford class materials, rent, transport and other essential costs.

It helps students from socio-economically challenged backgrounds, as well as the Traveller and Roma communities, mature students and students with a disability.