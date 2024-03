Hail warning to come into effect in Galway in next hour

A hail warning is to come into effect in Galway at 3pm.

Met Eireann says the hail warning will begin at 3pm and continue until midday tomorrow.

Showers will become frequent with the chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Some wintry falls are also likely, mainly over the hills.

Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees in fresh to strong westerly winds with gales at the coast.