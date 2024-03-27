Galway Bay FM

27 March 2024

Hail warning to come into effect in Galway at noon

A hail warning is to come into effect in Galway at noon.

The hail warning will continue until 9 tonight

Met Eireann says isolated hail showers are possible during this period

