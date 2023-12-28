Galway Bay FM

28 December 2023

Hail warning for Galway added to Status Yellow wind and rain alert

Power has been restored to the vast majority of the 2000 homes affected in Oughterard following Storm Gerrit.

Approximately 200 homes are still without electricity but ESB Networks hopes to have all restored by midday

Other Galway areas without power are Spiddal where 41 houses are affected, Athenry where 71 homes have no power and Gort where 96 houses are affected

Across the country thousands are without power this morning after last night’s strong winds and Status Orange warning

A Status Yellow alert for wind and rain remains in place for Galway along with Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 6 tomorrow morning

A hail alert has now been added for Galway with Met Eireann warning of occasional squally showers bringing some hail between now and 9 tonight

