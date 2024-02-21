Hail showers warning for Galway

City West Councillor Niall McNelis will feature in a TG4 documentary airing tonight focusing on the impact of flooding on local communities. Councillor Mc...
There was a large turnout – and tetchy scenes – at a public meeting this afternoon over infill housing plans in Ballinfoile. The plans will se...
National Organ Donation Services are set to get funding of one point six million euro. The announcement comes on the same day as the Human Tissue Bill is ...
Ballybane Public Library will tomorrow (Feb 22nd) hold a community information morning about activities and clubs for retired people. The event will aim t...