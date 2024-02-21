Galway Bay FM

21 February 2024

Hail showers warning for Galway

A hail showers warning is currently in effect in Galway.

It will run until 9 on Sunday morning.

Met Eireann says there will be occasional hail showers in Galway across this period.

