Hail and Wind Warnings for the Galway area for tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hail and Wind Warnings have been issued for the Galway area for tomorrow
Met Eireann says the hail warning comes into effect at 7 tomorrow morning, and lasts until 10 tomorrow night
The forecaster says scattered hail showers are expected across Galway for this 14 hour period
The status yellow wind alert comes into operation from 1pm and lasts until 7pm
Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected in exposed areas, with high waves and sea spray also likely
The wind warning is also in place for Cork, Kerry and Clare