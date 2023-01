Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hail and wind warnings are now in place in the Galway area.

Met Eireann says there’s a chance of hail in isolated showers today and tonight.

The warning came into place at 9am and remains in force until 11pm tonight.

It runs alongside the Status Yellow wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Kerry, Clare, and Donegal which is also in force until 8am tomorrow morning.