Hail and thunderstorms warning issued for Galway this afternoon

Met Eireann has issued a hail showers warning for Galway this afternoon.

It’s anticipating scattered showers will hit at around midday today.

While most of the day will be bright, Met Eireann says some of the showers will be heavy, and thunderstorms are likely.

The hail showers warning is valid until around 8 this evening.