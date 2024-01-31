Galway Bay FM

‘Gut Instinct’ event at the G Hotel in the city

Be good to your gut…

That’s the message from health scientist and sleep coach, Tom Coleman, ahead of the ‘Gut Instinct’ event at the G Hotel in the city tomorrow night.

All funds raised will be donated to domestic abuse charity, Women’s Aid.

There will be a cookery demonstration with TV chef Eunice Power, and a talk from scientist Claire Watkins on the proven links between gut and brain health.

Sleep coach Tom Coleman describes the best foods to opt for, to get a good night’s sleep:

