Gusts of up to 100km/h expected across Galway as weather warning now in place

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow wind warning is now in place for Galway.

The warning came into effect for Galway, Clare and Kerry at mid-day and will remain in place until 10pm.

Met Eireann is warning that gusts of up to 100km/h are possible during that time.

It’s also warning of possible flooding in parts of the east, midlands and north-west over the next 24 hours.

Up to 40mm of rain is forecast, with a Status Yellow alert in place for 12 counties until tomorrow morning.

Forecaster, Andrew Doran Sherlock, says it’s not looking good for the rest of the week either….

