22 August 2024

Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin to contest Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention

Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin is to contest next month’s Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention for the general election.

Political analysts are watching this selection with interest as the sitting TD Ciaran Cannon is retiring and the constituency is now four-seat.

24-year-old Shane Dolphin is now working as a lecturer in ATU Mountbellew Agricultural College and has his own farming enterprise.

He’s Chair of Galway East Fine Gael and has served on the Executive council.

A member of the Macra Board of Directors he’s also well known in Comhaltas and amateur drama circles.

Other party members understood to be interested in a seat in the Dáil are sitting County Councillors Jimmy McClearn, Ollie Turner, Andrew Reddington and Pete Roche,  City Councillor Clodagh Higgins, along with Siobhan Lawless and Niamh Madden.

Their names may be in the hat along with Shane Dolphin at the convention in New Inn on Sunday fortnight September 8th.

