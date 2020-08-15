GUH has second longest waiting list for outpatient appointments in the country

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway University Hospitals – comprising UHG and Merlin Park – has the second longest waiting list for outpatient appointments in the country.

That’s according to the latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund which show over 45-thousand people were waiting for an appointment in July between the two hospitals.

It’s the second longest waiting list for outpatient appointments in the country – coming in just behind Children’s Health Ireland where 46-thousand children await an appointment.

Of the patients in Galway, over 10-thousand have been waiting for an outpatient appointment for more than 18 months – while a further 7-thousand have been on the list between 12 and 18 months.

27-thousand have been seeking outpatient appointments at Galway University Hospitals for up to a year.

The number of patients on the waiting list in Galway has increased by nearly 3-thousand since 2019.

Meanwhile at Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe, 4,300 people are on the waiting list – with 434 patients waiting for over 18 months.

Nationally, the number waiting for an outpatient appointment jumped by over 17,000 last month – to 601,362.