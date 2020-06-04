GUH cardiology team leads clinical trial for sensor detecting changes in health of patients with heart failure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The cardiology team at Galway University Hospitals has carried out a first-in-man clinical trial for a sensor which detects changes in the health of patients with heart failure.

The new technology securely transmits information to the hospital’s care team for review – allowing for clinical intervention to prevent a heart failure flare-up resulting in urgent hospitalisation.

Over the past 18 months, seven patients with advanced heart failure have had a Cordella Sensor implanted in their right pulmonary artery to monitor their heart pressure.

Using a secure cloud-based system, the physiological data from the sensor can be read by the clinical team who can identify if there is a change in the patients’ condition and modify their treatment accordingly.

The Cordella System includes Bluetooth-enabled devices to measure blood pressure, weight, heart rate and oxygen saturation which all connect to the cardiology clinic.