Galway Traveller Movement to protest at city council meeting next Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Traveller Movement is set to protest at Galway City Council meeting next Monday.

It follows comments made during an interview on Galway Bay FM’s Galway Talks programme by councillor Michael Crowe, which he has since apologised for.

GTM is calling for the full protection of the Traveller community against inequality and discrimination by all elected representatives.

The movement is inviting the public to join them at 1:30pm outside the city council building on Monday, or to formally write a complaint to the Fianna Fáil Party and city council.

Joanna Corcoran works at GTM and is a member of the Traveller community: