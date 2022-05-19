GSOC report records 125 allegations against Gardaí in Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- 125 allegations were made against Gardaí in the Galway Garda Division last year.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has published its 2021 Annual Report.

The GSOC report documents a sustained increase in caseload, as well as the commencement of its preparatory work for the oversight body’s expected ‘Transition’ to a reformed and expanded mandate, under the forthcoming Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill.

It finds 125 allegations were made about Gardaí in Galway in the period.

Neighbouring Mayo recorded 72 allegations, while 85 allegations were made against Gardai in the Roscommon/Longford division.

The year saw an increase of 12% in the volume of complaints received from the public nationwide, and an increase of 40% in referrals made to it by An Garda Síochána following incidents involving death or serious harm.

In Galway, two such referrals were made.

In 2021, GSOC made 60 findings of a breach of discipline by members of An Garda Síochána nationwide, resulting in the imposition of sanctions by the Garda Commissioner.

Five criminal cases were decided in court in 2021, involving charges of sexual assault, assault and theft.