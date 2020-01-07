Growth in Enterprise Ireland backed Galway companies in last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Enterprise Ireland backed companies have created an extra 290 jobs in Galway in the last 12 months when compared to 2018.

EI businesses employ almost 8 and a half thousand people in Galway according to a new report.

Over the last three years the Government agency has created 1,534 jobs in county Galway, including 159 in 2019.

Enterprise Ireland companies employ 220 thousand people nationwide, which is the largest number in the agency’s history – for more on this story, tune in to FYI [email protected]…