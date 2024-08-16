16 August 2024
~1 minutes read
Concern in Tuam over lack of clarity on plans to house 100 asylum seekers at Corralea Court Hotel
There’s growing frustration in Tuam over a lack of clarity on plans to house more than 100 asylum seekers at the Corralea Court Hotel.
Local councillors only learned of the move in the recent days – and say there’s a huge amount of questions to be answered.
Ukrainian refugees had been living at the hotel for the past 18 months, but were taken elsewhere on short notice earlier this week – including one family as far as Letterfrack in Connemara.
David Nevin has been speaking to Councillor Pete Roche about the situation.