Groups and individuals across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon take part in the Galway Simon Sleep Out

Groups and individuals across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon have been taking part in the Galway Simon Sleep Out to raise awareness and vital funds for Galway Simons homelessness prevention services.

In 2021 A staggering 1,511 people, which included 563 children were supported by Galway Simon’s Services and the organisation is are themselves for the winter ahead and an even greater demand for their services.

In Galway there were organised Sleep Outs on Shop Street, Salthill, Oranmore, Loughrea and at galway United’s home ground of Eamon Deacy Park while many others took part by sleeping out in their own gardens with friends and family.

Ronan Lardner was with the Sleepout in shop Street and he spoke to Galway Simon CEO Karen Golden as the Sleepout was about to begin.

Ronan Lardner then spoke to Karen once the Sleep Out had finished and she started by saying that it was an incredible night.