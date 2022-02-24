Groups across Galway in campaign to develop vision for cycling in rural Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Groups across Galway have come together as part of a campaign to develop a “vision for cycling in rural Ireland”.

The initiative is backed by Galway Cycling Campaign, The Wheels of Athenry, Gort Cycle Trails, and Oranmore Cycle-Bus.

They’re asking councillors from the west to the east of the county to prioritise active travel facilities and create a culture where people on bikes are ‘expected and respected’, with a network of connected cycle routes.

“Vision for Cycling in Rural Ireland” is coordinated by Cyclist.ie, the national cycling advocacy network.

As part of the drive, an information leaflet has been sent to every councillor in the county – and every rural councillor in Ireland – outlining eight requests compiled as part of the vision.

Marcus Quinlan of Oranmore Cycle-Bus says Galway County Council must prioritise safe cycle routes to schools and car-free zones at school gates…

