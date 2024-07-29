Galway Bay FM

29 July 2024

Group to host “public clinics” over proposed gas powered energy plant in Portumna

A local group is to host two ‘public clinics’ over a controversial planned gas powered energy plant in Portumna.

The gas plant and battery storage facility would be located at Coolpowra in Killimor.

It’s faced strong local opposition, with local meetings held in the town to discuss the development.

The East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group is now hosting clinics designed to help local residents make submissions on the project.

One will take place at Portumna Community School on Wednesday from 7 to 9 pm – and the other at Killimor Hall on Thursday from 7-9 pm.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Chair of the group, Paul Madden says they want to help people make their views known.

