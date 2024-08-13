Galway Bay FM

13 August 2024

Group says “time to draw a line in the sand” over row with Minister Anne Rabbitte on controversial Portumna power generator

The East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group says it’s “time to draw a line in the sand” and move on after a row with Minister Anne Rabbitte.

The group had issued an open letter calling on Minister Rabbitte to step up or resign, due to her alleged inaction on a controversial planned power generator in Portumna.

In response, Minister Rabbitte said the allegations that she hadn’t shown her commitment to the best interests of the community were “disappointing”.

Fianna Fail Minister Rabbitte lives in Portumna and she’s adamant she did “her damnedest” to secure a public meeting with the developer.

Speaking to John Morley, Paul Madden of the group said their point has now been made and their concerns acknowleged – and it’s time to move on.

And he was asked if the open letter to Minister Rabbitte was a “misstep”.

