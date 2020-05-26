Group of 20 Galway Debenhams workers stage protest at Bank of Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of approximately 20 Galway Debenhams workers has held a protest outside Bank Of Ireland at Eyre Square.

It comes as the government is being urged to intervene to save jobs at Debenhams outlets nationwide.

According to People Before Profit TD Mick Barry, it would cost the State about 19 million euro to save the 2,000 jobs lost after the company folded last month.

He argues that if Bank of Ireland, which part owns the company, were to pay corporation tax at 12.5 per cent, the government would have raised 95 million euro last year.

Debenhams workers nationwide staged protests outside Bank of Ireland branches across the country today.

Approximately 140 jobs are to go in Galway city with the closure of Debenhams at Eyre Street.

Shane Brennan is one of the Galway demonstrators who gathered at Bank of Ireland at Eyre Square earlier – he says staff feel very let down and are calling on Bank of Ireland to assist to save jobs or offer redundancy.

To hear from Mr. Brennan, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..