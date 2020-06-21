Groundbreaking study reveals true cost of cancer care offered by East Galway charity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first ever Irish study of the cost of cancer care provided by a community-based support service has been carried out on a charity based in Ballinasloe.

The study, undertaken over a 7 month period by a team based at University College Cork, examined East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support.

It found that the total economic cost of services provided by the Brackernagh charity every year is €313 thousand – or €1,138 per person.

The most frequently used services were transport to treatment, complementary therapies, exercise classes and counselling.

Study authors says these support services are crucial alongside front line treatment but the ‘true’ economic value of their services is often overlooked.

Photo – Irish Cancer Society