Ground works for new 50 bed ward at Portiuncula Hospital to be completed by May 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ground works for a long awaited new 50 bed ward at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are due to be completed by May 2021.

The project had suffered delays in the process due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now underway with the substantial enabling works due to be complete by May 25th.

The tender process for the main works will begin later in the year, with contractors expected to be in place to begin stage two construction work once preparatory works are completed by summer 2021.

It’s hoped the new ward will be open for use by 2022.

Separately at the Ballinasloe Hospital, the refurbishment of the Radiology Fluoroscopy room and the replacement of equipment is running on schedule to be completed by February of next year.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says the new facilities are more urgently required than ever, due to the pressure placed on the health service over the past year.

The Independent Deputy says the completed project would take the pressure off other health services in the region